Tyldesley Library will 'remain forever' after it gets Grade-II listed building status

Friends of Tyldesley Library wanted the Stanley Street site to be protected in the future and avoid the historic building being bulldozed and replaced with a housing development. In their eyes, this now secures the future of the site as a local asset for years to come.

The library was originally opened on December 18, 1909. It replaced the Temperance and Education Hall which had been built on the site in 1851, latterly known as the Mechanics’ Institute.

Tydlesley library

Coun James Fish, director of the Friends of Tyldesley Library group, said: “I was delighted with the news that Tyldesley Library has been given Grade II listed status. It’s fantastic to see such an iconic building with such a rich history now be protected.

“I would like to thank the friends of Tyldesley Library for all their much-valued support over the last 12 months. I would also like to pay tribute to one very special person who without her amazing blessing and support all this wouldn’t have been possible.

“So, I would like to pay tribute to the simply amazing and beautiful lady Mrs Gillian Davies who we sadly lost in February of this year at the age of 82. Without Gillian, the library wouldn’t have had a ‘Friends of’ group and it is with her hard work and love for Tyldesley Library that the group still exists today.

“I’m sure Gillan will be absolutely delighted with the fantastic news that Tyldesley Library is now a listed building. This now means Tyldesley Library will forever remain at Stanley Street and protect the building for many generations to come.”

Independent Network councillor for Tyldesley and Mosley Common, James Fish

Historic England, who conducted the building assessment on March 23, 2023, credited the architectural and historic interest of the library as well as the strong local tradition of access to education. They recommended listing the building as a Grade-II site.

“The library is relatively little altered, with replacement windows that replicate the original glazing pattern, and retaining its original clay roof tiles,” a report stated. “The plan form described above remains largely intact, with limited opening of former screen walls, or introduction of new partitions.

“Well-preserved library interiors dating from before the Second World War are now rare, and this pre-First World War example retains most of its original features. These include a handsome handcrafted bronze dedication plaque in the lobby, good-quality terrazzo staircase with balustrade, leaded-glazed timber screens in the reading room (including Tyldesley’s coat of arms), and decorative skylight and windows lighting the lecture hall.”

This positive news for the building follows years of uncertainty. However, two years after its services were temporarily moved to Tyldesley Town Hall, in September 2022 it was announced that the library would return to its old site.

