A third of births recorded at Wigan’s hospitals in March were emergency C-sections, new figures show.

While a caesarean section is generally a safe operation, NHS England guidance states the level of risk partly depends on whether the procedure is planned or done in an emergency.

A charity warned emergency C-sections carry risks, despite sometimes being "life-saving", adding their increasing rate in England likely reflects the "ongoing pressure on maternity services".

NHS England figures show around 60 (35 per cent) of the 170 deliveries at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) in March were emergency C-sections.

It was a higher rate than 30 per cent a year earlier, and an increase from 20 per cent in 2020.

At WWL, 44 per cent of deliveries were spontaneous vaginal births in March and 18 per cent were planned caesarean sections.

Across England, emergency C-sections accounted for about 11,160 (25 per cent) of all 44,475 births recorded.

It was up slightly from 24 per cent a year earlier and from 16 per cent five years ago.

Amina Hatia, midwifery manager at Tommy’s, warned the increasing rate of emergency C-sections is "concerning", adding it probably reflects the ongoing pressure on maternity services.

She said: "These system-level issues can directly contribute to more unplanned interventions, and while emergency caesareans can be life-saving, they are also more likely to be associated with complications and psychological impacts for parents.

"We know from listening to families that emergency procedures – especially when unexpected, rushed or poorly communicated – can increase the risk of birth trauma and contribute to longer-term mental health challenges, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or post-natal anxiety.

"This is why safe, personalised care and continuity of support are so crucial."

Kim Thomas, chief executive of the Birth Trauma Association, said the increasing number of emergency C-sections could be due to several factors, including a rise in obesity and doctors becoming more risk averse.

She added the NHS encouraged trusts to keep the caesarean rate to no more than 20 per cent of births until 2022 – a target that has since been dropped.

Although she said emergency caesareans tend to be riskier than planned procedures, she warned limiting their use can result in "even worse outcomes".

Prof Ranee Thakar, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said both vaginal and caesarean births present benefits and risks, and added that it was “vital” that women were given information to make informed decisions about birth.

She explained an increasing rate of "complex" pregnancies contributes to "major shifts" in how women give birth, leading to more caesarean births.

Health secretary Wes Streeting launched an investigation into NHS maternity services following a series of scandals.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the investigation would "drive urgent improvements to care and safety" and "provide truth to families suffering harm".

An NHS spokesperson said: "It is vital to listen to every woman, respect their views and help them to achieve the type of birth they want – so that they receive safe and personalised maternity care according to best practice guidance and informed by evidence.

"Our priority is always the safety and well-being of mother and baby, and in some cases this means an emergency caesarean is the safest option."