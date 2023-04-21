As one of the North of England’s largest independently-owned home care providers, award-winning Alcedo Care Group has expanded its portfolio to provide the new services from its office in Wigan.

The company’s team of carers provides personal care for children in the comfort of their own home, helping to get them up and ready for school, feeding and administering medication and ventilation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters are also taken out as part of the service offered by Alcedo, from swimming lessons to play centres to ensure that they benefit from both social interaction and retain their hobbies.

Cassie Cody, Alcedo's clinical lead for Children’s Complex Care

With comprehensive training in place, the team is able to care for children with brain injuries, epilepsy, congenital syndromes, as well as those with enteral feeding requirements and compromised airways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cassie Cody, clinical lead for Children’s Complex Care said: “The launch of this new service was the natural next step for Alcedo Care Group, supporting children with complicated care needs in the comfort of their own and helping maintain their interests outside of the home, ultimately enriching their lives.

“Since graduating as a nurse I have worked with children post-surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, starting off a junior nurse and working up senior positions, including ward sister. After a brief spell as a practice educator, providing training and development to health professional and students at Alder Hey, I was keen to combine clinical and training, and this role gave me the chance to do just that.”

Around 25 clients are being cared for through the new service, with flexible hours on offer to ensure that their needs are fully met. The company hopes to develop the service over the next 12 months and increasing the number of clients it supports along with expanding the team.

Andy Boardman, managing director said: “With the continued increase in demand for the delivery of more acute care in the home environment, we decided to extend our service offering and establish a dedicated new complex care division specifically for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad