The latest statistics from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,473 people had died with the virus in the borough by February 9 – up from 1,466 on the week before.

They were among 28,750 deaths recorded across the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 23 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 182,830 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It shows that Covid is still a risk to some people, although latest statistics also show that Wigan’s fatality rate has returned almost to normal, there having been hundreds of “excess deaths” while the pandemic was in full flow, particularly during those months before a vaccination programme could be introduced.