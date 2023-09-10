Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over many years hospitals have loaned appliances, such as wheelchairs and crutches, to patients to aid their recovery, which in lots of cases become surplus to requirements as recovery takes place.

Therefore, now is the time to return it for recycling and enable it to be used again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday September 17 Wigan and Leigh Rotary Clubs have arranged for the public to return any equipment which is surplus to their needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheelchairs are among the medical items that Wigan Rotary are asking to be handed in for recyclying if they are no longer needed

Please bring any of the items listed below to either Sunshine House, Wellington Street, Scholes, between 9.30am and 3pm or Leigh Tesco, Derby Street, Leigh, between 11am and 4pm.

It would be really appreciated if items are clean. This reduces the work of the Council in the recycling process before it can be returned to the hospitals.

Only certain items on the list below can be accepted. Please note: medicines, tablets, bandages etc cannot be accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please therefore only return: medical mattresses (which prevent pressure sores); bed levers (which go under the mattress); overr-bed trays; kitchen trolleys; shower stools or chairs; free-standing toilet frames; zimmer frames; crutches; wheelchairs (not electric);and commode chairs.

Wigan Rotary Club President Eunice Smethurst said: “What a great opportunity to de-clutter your home and have some good come out of it.

"It’s got to be a win-win situation where you can create more space at home and give the hospitals the opportunity to use recycled equipment again and save money.

"This is another excellent example of two local Rotary Clubs working with Wigan Council for the benefit of the borough’s residents.