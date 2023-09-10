News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Appeal for Wiganers to hand in unused NHS appliances like crutches and wheelchairs

Wiganers have been asked to turn in any surplus hospital equipment they may have.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Over many years hospitals have loaned appliances, such as wheelchairs and crutches, to patients to aid their recovery, which in lots of cases become surplus to requirements as recovery takes place.

Therefore, now is the time to return it for recycling and enable it to be used again!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday September 17 Wigan and Leigh Rotary Clubs have arranged for the public to return any equipment which is surplus to their needs.

Wheelchairs are among the medical items that Wigan Rotary are asking to be handed in for recyclying if they are no longer neededWheelchairs are among the medical items that Wigan Rotary are asking to be handed in for recyclying if they are no longer needed
Wheelchairs are among the medical items that Wigan Rotary are asking to be handed in for recyclying if they are no longer needed
Most Popular
Read More
pictures from Wigan dog shows in 2014

Please bring any of the items listed below to either Sunshine House, Wellington Street, Scholes, between 9.30am and 3pm or Leigh Tesco, Derby Street, Leigh, between 11am and 4pm.

It would be really appreciated if items are clean. This reduces the work of the Council in the recycling process before it can be returned to the hospitals.

Only certain items on the list below can be accepted. Please note: medicines, tablets, bandages etc cannot be accepted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please therefore only return: medical mattresses (which prevent pressure sores); bed levers (which go under the mattress); overr-bed trays; kitchen trolleys; shower stools or chairs; free-standing toilet frames; zimmer frames; crutches; wheelchairs (not electric);and commode chairs.

Wigan Rotary Club President Eunice Smethurst said: “What a great opportunity to de-clutter your home and have some good come out of it.

"It’s got to be a win-win situation where you can create more space at home and give the hospitals the opportunity to use recycled equipment again and save money.

"This is another excellent example of two local Rotary Clubs working with Wigan Council for the benefit of the borough’s residents.

"NHS budgets are under so much strain, we feel we are doing ‘our bit’ to help our local hospital trust, but we need YOUR help to make the day worthwhile.”

Related topics:NHSWiganCouncilLeigh