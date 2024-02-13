Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, NHS England launched a major drive to invite those not fully vaccinated to come forward and catch up on missed doses, with reminders going out through February and March.

Uptake of the vaccine, which is usually given to children aged one and then a second vaccine at around three years and four months, has fallen below the World Health Organisation target of 95 per cent coverage with two doses of MMR vaccine by five years.

Measles cases are on the increase in the North West

In the North West, 85.2 per cent of children have had both doses of the vaccine by age five, but the figure is as lower than 80 per cent in some areas. Last September, more than 12,000 children started school unprotected.

Now, NHS leaders across the North West are urging parents and guardians of children, aged six to 11 in the region, to urgently book any missed MMR vaccinations at their GP practice, to ensure full protection against the disease.

Measles is one of the world's most infectious diseases, with one infected person giving it to approximately 15 other unvaccinated people. It is more than just a rash, and is a serious risk to those who are unvaccinated.

One in five children with the illness will require a hospital visit and the infection can lead to complication in one in 15, such as meningitis and sepsis. There is no specific treatment for measles, so parents are being reminded that vaccination gives the best protection from serious illness.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning at NHS England North West said: “The MMR vaccine is the best way we can protect children from measles, which is highly contagious and can be very dangerous in some cases.

“The recent rise in cases is worrying, but measles is a preventable disease, which is why we’re urging parents and carers to bring their children forward for any missed MMR vaccines. We’d also like to encourage parents of younger children to make sure their children have both doses of MMR as soon as they are invited.

“Two dose of the vaccine is enough to give lifelong protection from measles, mumps and rubella, so please contact your GP practice if your child has yet to have one, or both of the vaccines.”

Since the measles vaccine was introduced in the 1960s it is estimated to have saved more than 4,500 lives, by avoiding more than 20 million cases.

Dr Merav Kliner, deputy director for UK Health Security Agency North West, said: “The ongoing measles outbreak in the West Midlands remains a concern. MMR vaccine coverage has been falling for the last decade with one out of 10 children starting school in England not protected and so there is a real risk that this outbreak could spread to other towns and cities including in the North West.

“Measles can be a serious infection that can lead to complications especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems, but it is completely preventable.

“Parents can check their children’s red book to see if they are up to date and contact their GP surgery to book an appointment.”

Thousands of parents and carers in the North West will begin to receive invitations by text message, email and letters this week.

Measles can start out with a runny nose and a cough, and so can be easy to miss until a rash forms.

Measles symptoms include:

· high fever

· sore, red, watery eyes

· coughing

· aching and feeling generally unwell