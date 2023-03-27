The highly-anticipated health centre in Aspull has been in operation since February.

OneMedical Property’s (OMP) design team worked closely with Aspull Surgery, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), Wigan Council and NHS Wigan Borough CCG to create a building that meets the needs of the whole community.

The construction of the new Aspull health and wellbeing centre back in September

Concerns, however, were raised that external works would not be finished after Castlehouse Construction, which got the hub up-and-running, went into administration.

There were also rumours circulating on social media that district nurses are unable to move in due to rooms not being finished.

But OMP has promised that the remaining external works will be carried out as planned by Spring and Co..

A spokesperson for OMP said: “Aspull Surgery has been open and fully functioning since the February 13 2023, seeing and dealing with the patient population both in person and on the phone.

"Patient feedback has been very positive about the new building.

"The remaining external works are due to be delivered as planned..

“This includes: the demolition of the old surgery building, construction of additional car parking and creation of the community orchard which will be planted on the village green, in front of the clock.

"We anticipate completion of these external works by late April/early May.