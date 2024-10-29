Bellway makes £500 donation to Wigan & Leigh Hospice

Housebuilder Bellway has made a £500 donation to Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

With two new residential developments, Trilogy in Mosley Common and Moss Bank Gardens in Leigh, located close to the hospice, the housebuilder is aware of the vital role that the hospice plays for those living in Wigan Borough and wanted to help.

Providing palliative and end-of-life care to more than 1200 people with life-limiting illnesses in Wigan every year, Wigan & Leigh Hospice relies on the support and generosity of local businesses and the local community to deliver its services free of charge.

Bellway’s donation will go towards the ongoing daily running costs of the hospice that delivers exceptional round-the-clock care addressing the physical, emotional, social, practical and spiritual needs of its patients and their families and friends.

LtoR Amy Jones, Alex Carlsen, Bellway's Grace Yarlett, Kath Edwardson and Emily Morris

Corporate and major donor fundraiser, Amy Jones, welcomed Bellway’s sales director, Grace Yarlett, to the hospice to learn more about its vital work and mark the start of a partnership that will last for the duration of the development builds which is approximately two to three years.

Amy said: “We are so grateful to Bellway for this generous donation and will ensure that it is put to good use continuing the essential daily work of the hospice locally in Wigan. We really do rely on these types of contributions from individuals and businesses, and one hundred percent of every single penny goes towards helping our patients.

“It’s great to know that this is just the start of our partnership with Bellway and that the team is keen to support our different fundraisers. I’m delighted to add that they’ve also sponsored one of our Christmas trees that will be unveiled in due course in the run-up to the festive season.”

Grace added: “Wigan & Leigh Hospice is an amazing organisation on the doorstep of our two new developments and one that we are proud to support. The team works tirelessly delivering its invaluable service across Wigan and we will do all that we can over the next few years to support them.”

Bellway is soon to launch two beautiful new developments in the area; Moss Bank Gardens on Hooten Lane in Leigh and Trilogy on Mosley Common Road in Mosley Common. Both developments will offer a range of two, three and four bedroom homes.