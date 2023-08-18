Britain’s Got Talent finalists cheer up Wigan Infirmary's children’s ward

Teen ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and his cheeky chicken sidekick Chuck were runners-up on the hit ITV talent show in 2022 and were invited to visit those who are currently spending time on the hospital’s Rainbow Ward.

Matron for Child Health at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), Ann Carey, said the visit gave a much-needed boost to the poorly youngsters and their families.

She said: “Being in hospital can often be a very stressful time for children and their parents, but being able to offer a diversion and some entertainment for them can mean they have a good experience with us and aren’t afraid to come back, if they have to!”

The 14-year-old from St Helens put on a show for the children, playing peek-a-boo with the youngest patients while also challenging the older children in the audience to some tongue-twisters posed by Chuck.

Ann added: “The children, parents and the ward staff loved having Jamie and Chuck to visit and the children loved being able to interact and play with Chuck and have their pictures taken together.”