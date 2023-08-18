A number of eateries in Wigan have received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency in May and June.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the second instalment of establishments that have been rated one star in May and June.

Bird Ith Hand Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Bluebell Cafe Market Street, Atherton

BOOM BOOM Eat Good King Street West, Wigan