Wigan food hygiene: The eateries that have received a ONE-STAR rating in May and June

A number of eateries in Wigan have received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency in May and June.
By Sian Jones
Published 18th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the second instalment of establishments that have been rated one star in May and June.

This is the second instalment of establishments that have been rated one star in May and June.

Gidlow Lane, Wigan

1. Bird Ith Hand

Gidlow Lane, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood

Market Street, Atherton

2. Bluebell Cafe

Market Street, Atherton Photo: Google

King Street West, Wigan

3. BOOM BOOM Eat Good

King Street West, Wigan Photo: submit

Gerard Street, Ashton

4. Chinese Garden

Gerard Street, Ashton Photo: Google

