Raised blood pressure – or hypertension – is the number one cause of pain and disability in Greater Manchester.

NHS Greater Manchester is supporting World Hypertension Day – which falls on Wednesday, May 17 – by raising awareness and urging people to get their blood pressure checked and make simple life changes.

People are being encouraged to have their blood pressure checked

High blood pressure causes stress on the blood vessels and increases the risk of problems such as a heart attack, stroke or dementia. It can affect any part of the body.

There are not usually any symptoms, so the only way to find out is to get your blood pressure checked with a quick and easy test.

Healthy adults over 40 are encouraged to have their blood pressure checked every five years, while those at an increased risk of high blood pressure should be checked more often, ideally once a year.

Dr Aseem Mishra, cardiovascular disease prevention lead for NHS Greater Manchester, said: “Unfortunately, many people may not know they have high blood pressure as there are usually no symptoms, so it’s important that people do get checked if they haven’t recently.

“If you do find out you have high blood pressure, it doesn’t mean you have done anything wrong. There are many reasons why you may have high blood pressure and it could be genetic, but the important thing is that there are also lots of things we can now do to bring it under control and help us stay well for longer.

“Simple lifestyle changes can have a massive impact on reducing blood pressure and helping you feel better. These include moving, eating a balanced diet and drinking responsibly. If needed, your GP can prescribe you medication which also work well alongside these changes.

“I would encourage the public to take World Hypertension Day as a reminder to contact their GP or local pharmacy and get a quick and easy blood pressure check – it really could improve your life.”