The CRUK Cancer Awareness Roadshow 2023 will be on Standishgate in Wigan town centre on August 29 and 30 between 10am and 4pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

Since it began in 2006, the roadshow has welcomed over 750,000 visitors across the UK, helping people to reduce the risk of cancer, while raising awareness of the importance of spotting symptoms early.

The Cancer Research UK stand will be in Wigan later this month

The roadshow also provides a welcoming environment to talk to one of the friendly, specially trained Cancer Research UK nurses, about the importance of screening for certain types of cancer.

Spotting cancer early can make a real difference, as treatment is more likely to be successful when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage.

With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic still being felt by cancer services across the UK, conversations and support like this are more vital than ever. It’s important to get any health concerns checked out promptly.

Visitors coming along to the roadshow can speak with the nurses anytime, without needing an appointment.

From proving the link between smoking and cancer, to the development of cancer drugs and community initiatives like the Cancer Awareness Roadshow, Cancer Research UK’s work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.

Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Nurse Manager, Ceri Eames said: “Around four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK, largely through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight. We’re here to help in areas that need us most and we are looking forward to talking to lots of people in Wigan about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer.

“It’s vital that people seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which is why it’s so importan

for people to listen to their bodies and tell their doctor if they notice a change that isn’t normal for them.

“By returning to the same towns we are able to provide ongoing support, and people we’ve met can come back and let us know how they’re getting on, or ask for further help and signposting.”

The nurses receive incredibly positive feedback from the public in all the areas they visit. Many visitors share how pleased they are to have the roadshow in their community and how grateful they are for the information and support on offer.

There are many positive health changes people can make to reduce their cancer risk, including stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol and eating a healthy, balanced diet. The roadshow nurses can help people to identify steps they feel able to take and signpost towards free local services to support them.

The roadshow is part of Cancer Research UK’s continued commitment to making health information as accessible as possible to everyone. It was launched in 2006 supported by the Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up by the Irish singer and presenter Ronan Keating and his family, in memory of their mum Marie, who died from breast cancer.

Ronan said: “Just like many families we know first-hand the impact of losing a loved one to cancer. We wanted to do something positive to help people understand more about cancer and the small changes they can make to reduce the risk of cancer.

“The roadshow helps to get these messages out to people as they go about their daily lives in town centres, shopping malls and community centres. My family and I are very proud to support the Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Roadshow and we think our mum would be pleased with the work we are doing.”