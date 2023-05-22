Cancer Research UK roadshow rolls into Wigan town centre to help fight against disease

The Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Roadshow 2023 will be on Standishgate on Tuesday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 23, from 10am and 4pm.

Since it began in 2006, the roadshow has welcomed more than 750,000 visitors across the UK, helping people to reduce the risk of cancer, while raising awareness of the importance of spotting symptoms early.

The roadshow also allows people to speak to specially trained nurses about the importance of screening for certain types of cancer.

Spotting cancer early can make a real difference, as treatment is more likely to be successful when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage.

Cancer awareness nurse manager Ceri Eames said: “Around four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK, largely through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight. We’re here to help in areas that need us most and we are looking forward to talking to lots of people in Wigan about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer.

“It’s vital that people seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which is why it’s so important for people to listen to their bodies and tell their doctor if they notice a change that isn’t normal for them.

“By returning to the same towns we are able to provide ongoing support, and people we’ve met can come back and let us know how they’re getting on, or ask for further help and signposting.”

Ceri added: “If you smoke, stopping is the best thing you can do for your health. You’re more likely to quit smoking for good with help from your local free stop smoking service, together with stop smoking treatment.

“Talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist, or call the NHS Smokefree helpline on 0300 123 1044 to find out what will work for you.”

The roadshow is part of Cancer Research UK’s work to make health information as accessible as possible to everyone.

It was launched in 2006 supported by the Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up by Irish singer and presenter Ronan Keating and his family in memory of his mum Marie, who died from breast cancer.

He said: “Just like many families we know first-hand the impact of losing a loved one to cancer. We wanted to do something positive to help people understand more about cancer and the small changes they can make to reduce the risk of cancer.

