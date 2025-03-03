Care home employees set for boost

A care provider has announced a new partnership with a leading employee benefits platform, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.

Millennium Care, a family-run operator which runs homes in Wigan, has kick-started its partnership with My Staff Shop, which will create benefits and increase employee experience.

This collaboration will provide staff with access to a range of exclusive discounts, financial well-being tools, and lifestyle benefits, ensuring they feel valued and supported both inside and outside the workplace.

Financial controller Sinead Whelan said: “At Millennium Care, we recognise that happy, engaged employees are essential to delivering exceptional care.

Staff celebrate at Millennium Care’s internal awards ceremony

"Through this partnership, our team will gain access to financial support, including discounts on everyday essentials, health and wellbeing benefits such as access to gym memberships, mental health support, and wellness resources, and work-life balance perks, including discounts on travel, dining, and leisure activities to encourage downtime and relaxation.

“As we continue to grow, this partnership strengthens our ability to attract and retain top talent by offering meaningful benefits that go beyond salary. It underscores our belief that caring for our employees is just as important as caring for our residents.

“We are excited about the positive impact this will have on our team and look forward to seeing the benefits unfold.”

My Staff Shop benefits include an employee assistance programme, digital gym, and 24/7 virtual GP.

Millennium Care is currently recruiting for its fifth home, Langtree Care Home. Delivering advanced dementia care, the soon-to-open home has created over 70 jobs for the local community.

For more information about Millennium Care and its careers, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk