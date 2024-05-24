Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former player, long serving coach and now leadership and management director at Wigan Warriors, Shaun Wane, has officially opened Alcedo Care Group’s new office in Wigan.

The current England head coach was delighted to drop in to meet and greet fans at the new base at a former bank on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton.

There he chatted to Alcedo’s Wigan team and its clients and cut an orange ribbon to declare the new branch officially open.

Specialist homecare provider Alcedo Care Group enjoys a long affiliation with Wigan.

Wigan rugby legend Shaun Wane, left, officially opens the new offices for Alcedo Care, in a former bank on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, pictured with Alcedo Care's managing director Andy Boardman, right, and the company mascot Al

Managing director Andy Boardman was born in the town and the company has operated locally for more than six years, delivering homecare services from two previous locations before making the move to Ormskirk Road.

Proud sponsors and passionate followers of Wigan Warriors, it was only natural for Alcedo to invite the club to undertake its official opening.

Mr Wane said: “It’s great to be here today to see first hand the amazing care that Alcedo delivers across our local community and for some of our fans. I’m delighted to officially open the new office and wish them all the very best from their new base.”

Shaun Wane officially opens the new Alcedo Care office with the help of staff

Highly rated Alcedo Care Group is currently working with 50 clients across Wigan, delivering more than 100,000 care hours annually to support and enrich the lives of some of the most vulnerable individuals within the community.

From its new base, the experienced Wigan team will continue to deliver Alcedo’s portfolio of home care, including personal care, nursing, nurse-led complex care and support and companionship, while extending its range of more specialised services including live-in care, children’s complex care and mental health support.

Mr Boardman said: “We’ve outgrown two offices in Wigan already and the move to larger premises on Ormskirk Road provides us with even more room to grow, accommodating our rapidly expanding team and enabling us to offer additional homecare services that we know are needed across the local community.

“A huge Wigan Warriors fan myself, I am incredibly grateful to Shaun Wane for joining us today. We really do feel part of the community and very much at home in Wigan and this has been a fantastic way to celebrate the official opening of the new offices.”

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups for four years running, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the family-owned Group is also on a mission to continually expand its portfolio of quality home care services with a particular emphasis on complex care, live-in care, children’s services and young persons crisis management residential homes.