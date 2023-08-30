Care provider named as Gold Patron of Wigan Youth Zone
The partnership between Millennium Care and Wigan Youth Zone marks a significant milestone for both as they focus on the welfare of youngsters through sport.
Bosses say their union aims to create “transformative experiences” for young people and seniors alike. By fostering intergenerational projects, both organisations hope to bridge the gap between different age groups and build a stronger community.
Through this collaboration, support will be directed to Wigan Youth Zone’s wellbeing work, delivered by its sports department. By investing in both the physical and mental wellbeing of young individuals, it endeavours to empower them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.
Millenium Care is enthusiastic about the opportunity to engage its residents in joint initiatives alongside the vibrant young members of Wigan Youth Zone. It says these integrational projects will encourage meaningful connections, exchange of knowledge and provide a sense of purpose for all involved.
Millennium’s founder Ghulam Haider said: “We’re delighted to have started this partnership with Wigan Youth Zone. As an employer in the local area for almost 50 years it’s great to support young people and brilliant causes in our region.
“Wigan has given me and my family so much, I’m grateful Millennium Care will be able to contribute in some way to the next generation of our community through the amazing work of Wigan Youth Zone.”
CEO of Wigan Youth Zone, Anthony Ashworth-Steen, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Millennium Care as our Gold Patron. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us as we strive to inspire and empower young people in our community to reach their full potential.
"By working in partnership with Millennium Care, we can create meaningful connections between our young members and their residents, fostering a sense of belonging and mutual growth. Together, we will build a brighter future for the youth of Wigan."
Established in 1993, Millennium Care has built a strong reputation as an award-winning care home group with five facilities in Lancashire and Greater Manchester. The company says its commitment to delivering person-centred care coupled with an innovative approach has allowed residents to enjoy a luxury lifestyle while retaining independence.