Nine-year-old Alfie Leonard wanted to do something to help Rugby Memories after being saddened by the death of one of his friends in the group.

He has joined his grandparents in attending the group, which is funded by Wigan Warriors Community Foundation and meets weekly.

Alfie pictured holding the cheque, with Claire Taylor and Sue Metcalfe.

Alfie goes to the sessions whenever he can, including during school holidays and when they go out for meals.

After a member of the group named Norman died recently, upset Alfie wanted to do something nice for his friends in his memory.

He got to work selling the toys, which included a trampoline, superhero figures and his Batman cave.

Alfie then presented the group with a big cheque for £205 – half of the money raised – along with a poster which read, “in memory of Norman, gone but never forgotten”.

Alfie and the group, Rugby Memories.

Members of the group applauded him and sang Happy Birthday, as it was just a few days before the occasion.

They described Alfie as “truly a member of the Rugby Memories family”.

Alfie decided to keep the other half of the money raised for day out in the summer holidays.

His mum Julie Ackers said: “It makes me so proud that he would even think to give his money away. We don't have a lot as it is just myself and Alfie, and to see how his confidence has grown to walk into a room full of adults and chat to them, spend time with them and genuinely be sad when it's time to leave.

All smiles from Alfie and his friends at the dementia friends group, Rugby Memories.

"His grandparents are also very proud.

"I have had many messages on our Rugby Memories group chat since to say how much they all appreciate Alfie and what he does for them and how proud his family must be.”

At the group, Alfie likes to chat with the elderly members, play games with them and take things in for them that they might want to look at, such as his old coin collection and rugby memorabilia.