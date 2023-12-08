Cash boost will help Wigan patients being discharged from hospital this winter

Nearly £750,000 is on its way to Wigan to help patients being discharged from hospital this winter.

Local authorities within integrated care systems identified by NHS England as experiencing the greatest challenges were invited to apply for a share of £40m.

A total of £747,029 was allocated to Wigan Council, which will be used to provide more support for patients being discharged from hospital.

Coun Keith Cunliffe

Care minister Helen Whately said: "We know winter will be challenging, which is why we started preparing earlier than ever before so people get the care they need. We’re supporting local councils with targeted funding to use where it’s needed most.

"With a focus on speeding up hospital discharge and increasing social care provision, this money will help the NHS care for people through the winter."

Delayed discharges – also known as bed-blocking – have been a problem for Wigan’s hospitals and the funding will allow more support to be provided so patients can return to their homes.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, the council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for adult social care, said: “This late announcement is of relatively small value and comes with tight criteria for how the money can be spent. However we welcome any additional funding to ease pressure on hospital services and get patients home quicker this winter.

“We have worked closely with our local NHS partners to agree the best way to spend the money in line with local priorities, complimenting the significant investment the council has already made in adult social care this year.

“This additional funding will help us to increase social work capacity and provide additional care provision over the next few months to support people to be discharged from hospital in a safe and timely manner.”

Mark Fisher, chief executive of NHS Greater Manchester, said: “We welcome the announcement this week that Greater Manchester will benefit from over £6m pounds of investment to help try and ease expected winter pressures on the NHS and the wider health system.