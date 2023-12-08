People in Wigan have been urged to book their Covid-19 vaccine in time for Christmas to stay protected over the festive period.

In the latest phase of the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in the history of the health service, 1.3 million autumn doses have been given to people who are at risk of serious illness or long term effects from the virus. These make up part of over 19 million since the its launch in December 2020.

With less than a week until the national booking system closes on December 14, Regional Director for Commissioning and senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme, Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, is calling on people to come forward while it is quick and easy to book.

She said: “It only takes a few moments to book your flu and Covid-19 vaccines online. Many people have already taken up the offer this year, but with under a week to go until online bookings close, we’re urging those who haven’t yet come forward to do so.

“People who are vaccinated over the next week will be able to generate the immunity they need to protect themselves and others in time for mixing with family and friends over the Christmas and New Year period.”

People aged six months to 64 years with certain health conditions, people who are immunosuppressed due to a health condition, pregnant women and people with learning disabilities are eligible for the vaccine this autumn, alongside everyone aged over 65.

More than 920,000 people aged 65 and over in the region have received their Covid-19 vaccination, but there are still thousands more people who can safeguard their health this winter.

All eligible adults can book their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations by visiting www.nhs.uk/seasonalvaccinations, on the NHS App or by calling 119. Some pharmacies and other vaccine services offer walk-in clinics and people can search for their nearest location on the NHS website.

Although walk-in appointments will be available until January 31 2024, bookings will close on December 15. The 119 service, which provides booking support for those unable to access online services, will also close for bookings from 15 December, but it will continue answering queries until December 22.

Reflecting on the three-year anniversary, Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu said: “The Covid-19 vaccine has reduced the impact previously seen by the virus in our communities, and also on our critical care services. It can reduce the risk of developing Covid-19, make symptoms milder, and help build immunity against the virus, so that we can fight off infection.

“I’m very proud of the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the region over the past three years, it is a great example of what can be achieved by working in partnership.”