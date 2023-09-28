News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Centre which cares for those living with dementia holds open day for industry professionals

A centre which offers activities for those with dementia and respite for their relatives held a special open day.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Professionals in the sector were invited to visit Reflections CIC on Spring Road at Orrell to see the work that is carried out there.

Centre boss Duncan Molyneaux said: “It was really nice for us and for the staff to open up to local professionals after a prolonged period of time to welcome everyone and show what we have been up to, and discuss what we have going on moving forward for the local community.

Read More
Leigh Leopards' boss takes Challenge Cup trophy to Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Activities for people living with dementia at ReflectionsActivities for people living with dementia at Reflections
Activities for people living with dementia at Reflections
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will now be holding regular coffee mornings for our guests’ families and the local community. These will in effect be drop-in sessions so that people can come and have a look around and view our services and answer any questions they might have.”

The next planned coffee morning will be held on Monday October 23 from 10am to noon.

Related topics:Orrell