Professionals in the sector were invited to visit Reflections CIC on Spring Road at Orrell to see the work that is carried out there.

Centre boss Duncan Molyneaux said: “It was really nice for us and for the staff to open up to local professionals after a prolonged period of time to welcome everyone and show what we have been up to, and discuss what we have going on moving forward for the local community.

Activities for people living with dementia at Reflections

“We will now be holding regular coffee mornings for our guests’ families and the local community. These will in effect be drop-in sessions so that people can come and have a look around and view our services and answer any questions they might have.”