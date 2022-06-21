There are now more than one million people diagnosed across the north of England, with more than 21,000 people living with the condition in Wigan borough.

Diabetes UK’s call, to coincide with Diabetes Week, comes after it revealed that thousands of people with diabetes are struggling to access vital care, with those from the most deprived areas of the country least likely to have access to the care they need.

A nurse tests a patient with diabetes

In the north of England, just 34 per cent of people diagnosed with the condition received all eight of the recommended care checks in 2020/22.

A recent survey showed 51 per cent of people in the North West said they had difficulties managing their condition during 2021.

Of those who experienced difficulties managing their diabetes, 65 per cent in the North West attributed this in part to not having sufficient access to their healthcare team.

Clare Howarth, head of the north of England at Diabetes UK, said: “Diabetes can’t wait. Without access to essential care, people with diabetes risk serious complications, such as amputation, stroke, heart disease, sight loss and mental health problems.

"These complications devastate lives and can even lead to early death, yet we know these are all avoidable if people receive the care and support they need and deserve.”

Ms Howarth added: “We know the NHS has worked tirelessly to keep us safe throughout the pandemic, but the impacts on care for people living with diabetes have been vast.

"Urgent action is now required, which is why we’re calling on the UK Government to prioritise the recovery of diabetes care and to recommit to improving outcomes for people with and at risk of diabetes in the updated NHS Long Term Plan.

"We’ll continue to press for a renewed focus on diabetes to get this essential, life-saving care back on track.”