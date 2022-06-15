Inquest opens into death of Wigan borough woman missing for more than a week

Police appealed for help last month to find Janice Twist, also known as Janice Cleworth, who was last seen on Charles Street in Leigh at around 4pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Social media posts urging people to look out for her were shared widely as the community came together to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janice Cleworth, also known as Janice Twist

But officers searching for her found a body on Saturday, June 4, leading to an outpouring of grief from her relatives, friends and the wider community.

Moving tributes to Janice on social media described as the “life of every party” and a “beautiful lady”.

An inquest to consider the circumstances surrounding the 46-year-old’s death has now been opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court.