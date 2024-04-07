Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The year started with Nick Peers walking 15,000 steps every day in January for Motor Neurone Disease Association, followed by 100 press-ups a day for Bone Cancer Research Trust in February.

He has now completed his third month of charity challenges, having run 5km every day in March – raising over £170 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Nick Peers, 35, from Hindley Green

Nick, 35, from Hindley Green, wanted to support the charity in memory of a childhood friend who lived with muscular dystrophy and sadly died aged 13.

Nick said: “When I decided to take on this year of challenges, I wanted to choose charities that mean something to me.

"When I was growing up, a friend of mine had muscular dystrophy. We used to live on the same street and hang around together. I remember when he started losing strength in his legs and over time became unable to run around with us and climb trees like he used to.

"Sadly, he died aged just 13. It really stuck with me as I saw the impact the condition had on him as his muscles weakened over time.

"That’s why I wanted to do this challenge to support Muscular Dystrophy UK. Not only to raise some money, but to increase awareness of the condition.

“A few days of the challenge were tough. I had some issues with my knee and did have to resort to walking some of the 5km on a couple of days. But whenever it got hard, I just reminded myself why I was doing it.”