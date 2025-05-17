Objections have been lodged by neighbours concerned about the proposed creation of a children’s home on their up-market estate near Wigan.

An application has been submitted to West Lancashire Borough Council to convert a semi-detached property on Slater Crescent, Up Holland, into a home for up to two children.

It comes from Karmal Care, run by Karen and Malcolm Cocker, who say the home would adopt a “highly nurturing approach” to caring for youngsters and that there would be a minimum of two staff on site at any one time.

A statement from the firm adds: “At Karmal Care we accept people as they are, for who they are. We are conscious of how we impact others and behave in a way that shows we care about ourselves, others, property and the environment.

"Karmal Care Children’s Home aims to provide a safe, nurturing and supporting environment for children and young people to help them achieve their full potential.

"We aim to provide outstanding working conditions for our staff which will result in a professional and friendly workplace. This will be ensured by the carefully selected roles in our management structure of our family business.”

But the local authority has received 26 letters of objection from people living nearby.

Charlotte Dunham wrote: “Opening a children's home on a housing estate like ours is bound to cause disruptions. I live in an extremely quiet, well-presented neighbourhood with friendly neighbours. The majority of our neighbours have young children and have moved to this location due to the quietness and tranquillity of it.

"There is a massive risk of anti-social behaviour that could massively affect not only the property it is attached to, but also neighbouring properties.”

Gary Evans wrote: “There has been little transparency regarding the profile of children who would be placed in this home. While I have deep sympathy for children in care and fully support the need for appropriate accommodations, my professional experience has shown that such homes often face serious challenges.

"Children placed in care may present complex behavioural issues or emotional trauma, and even with the best intentions, this can lead to disruptive behaviours such as shouting, banging or inappropriate interactions with neighbours.

"In some cases, teenagers in care may attract visits from unsupervised peers or engage in behaviour that draws repeated police attention.

"These are not just isolated anecdotes but well documented issues experienced by other communities, including by someone close to me who lived next to a similar facility and endured constant disturbances, including overnight noise and unpredictable incidents that caused them fear in their own home."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I genuinely believe opening a business operating shifts in the middle of the estate will ruin that sense of community and togetherness.

"I think bringing people onto the estate who aren't a family unit, don't operate like a family unit, aren't invested in the sense of community, and are simply there to do a job, will change the neighbour character in a negative way.”

A lack of local amenities, potential parking problems and the inability of finding Karmal Care registered at Companies house were also raised.