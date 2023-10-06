'Clinic in a van' rolls into Wigan and Leigh to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ThisVanCan roadshow is aimed at black men over 45, who are more at risk prostate cancer than other men – one in four black men will develop it.

The van is also open to men and people with a prostate over 45 who have a family history of prostate, breast or ovarian cancer.

Sotonye Tolofari with the This Van Can roadshow, which is heading to Wigan and Leigh

People can choose whether to have a free prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test. A raised PSA level may suggest a problem with the prostate, but not necessarily cancer, and doctors can decide whether more tests are needed.

The roadshow’s timetable is:

Tuesday, October 17 at Robin Retail Park in Wigan

Wednesday, October 18 and Saturday, October 21 at Tesco Extra in Wigan

Monday, October 23 at Leigh Sports Village

Tuesday, October 24 and Saturday, October 28 at Tesco in Leigh

Appointments must be booked in advance by calling 07974 074111 or emailing [email protected].

The roadshow is being run by the Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, in partnership with Prostate Cancer UK, Caribbean and African Health Network, BHA for Equality and charity Can-Survive UK.

Sotonye Tolofari, a consultant surgeon and clinical director for urological cancers at Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, but most men with early prostate cancer don’t have any symptoms. You are more at risk of developing prostate cancer if you’re black and over 45 than other people.

“We want black men to be aware of the risk and to visit us onboard our van when it comes to your area.

"We are also keen to talk to anyone with a prostate who is over 45 with a family history of prostate, breast or ovarian cancer which can also increase your risk. By family history, we mean your father or a brother has had prostate cancer when they were under the age of 55 or your mother or a sister has had breast or ovarian cancer when they were under the age of 50.