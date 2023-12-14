Community choir raises bumper funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
The event was hosted at St Michael’s Church, Swinley, and in singing to a full church a total of £2,000 was raised. The money will be used to continue caring for patients on site and hundreds more in the community.
There was a warm and festive atmosphere as a range of carols and Christmas songs was performed in addition to instrumental solos and poems.
Members of the choir are always generous with their time, talents and their raffle contributions which included seven beautiful Christmas hampers.
Members are delighted that their concert was so well attended in support of such a deserving organisation. The captivated audience were very appreciative too, one saying: “We were blown away, it was magical.”