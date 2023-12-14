News you can trust since 1853
Community choir raises bumper funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

A community choir in Wigan has held a Yuletide celebration to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
By Matt Pennington
Published 14th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
The event was hosted at St Michael’s Church, Swinley, and in singing to a full church a total of £2,000 was raised. The money will be used to continue caring for patients on site and hundreds more in the community.

There was a warm and festive atmosphere as a range of carols and Christmas songs was performed in addition to instrumental solos and poems.

Wigan Community Choir raised £2,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Members of the choir are always generous with their time, talents and their raffle contributions which included seven beautiful Christmas hampers.

Members are delighted that their concert was so well attended in support of such a deserving organisation. The captivated audience were very appreciative too, one saying: “We were blown away, it was magical.”

