A community choir in Wigan has held a Yuletide celebration to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The event was hosted at St Michael’s Church, Swinley, and in singing to a full church a total of £2,000 was raised. The money will be used to continue caring for patients on site and hundreds more in the community.

There was a warm and festive atmosphere as a range of carols and Christmas songs was performed in addition to instrumental solos and poems.

Wigan Community Choir raised £2,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Members of the choir are always generous with their time, talents and their raffle contributions which included seven beautiful Christmas hampers.