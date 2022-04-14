Wigan men charged and named by police after robbery raids on Co-op shops

The first raid took place at around 10.20pm on Monday, March 21 at the Co-Op in Granton Walk, Preston, where masked men threatened staff and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and cash.

A second robbery on Monday (April 11), targeted the Co-Op in Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods where more cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 13), officers executed four warrants in Wigan and five people – four men and one woman – were arrested.

Three of the men have now been charged with robbery, false imprisonment and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

They are:

- Daniel Holding, 32 of Arley Close, Aspull

- Daniel Lewis, 34, of Battersby Street, Ince

- Matthew Lowe, 34, of Chatham Street, Ince

They were all due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, April 14).

A 43-year-old woman from Wigan was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to commit robbery, whilst a 53-year-old Wigan man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery.