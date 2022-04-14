Wigan men charged and named by police after robbery raids on Co-op shops
Three Wigan men have been charged with robbery after recent raids on Co-op shops in Preston and Chorley.
The first raid took place at around 10.20pm on Monday, March 21 at the Co-Op in Granton Walk, Preston, where masked men threatened staff and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and cash.
A second robbery on Monday (April 11), targeted the Co-Op in Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods where more cash and cigarettes were stolen.
Yesterday (Wednesday, April 13), officers executed four warrants in Wigan and five people – four men and one woman – were arrested.
Three of the men have now been charged with robbery, false imprisonment and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
They are:
- Daniel Holding, 32 of Arley Close, Aspull
- Daniel Lewis, 34, of Battersby Street, Ince
- Matthew Lowe, 34, of Chatham Street, Ince
They were all due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, April 14).