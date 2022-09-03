Construction on new Wigan health and well-being hub reaches next phase
The construction of a multi-million pound medical centre in a Wigan village reaches the next phase of its development.
Work is well under way on the health and well-being hub in Aspull, which will replace the existing clinic and surgery and will provide a wide range of services, for both patients and the wider community.
Work has now begun on renovating the library car park, which is situated adjacent to the centre.
This will offer improved parking facilities, with disabled parking access along with secure parking for bikes and motorcycles.
A spokesman for developer One Medical Property said: “The construction company will minimise disruption as much as possible during this work.
"We will also update the details of the work timeframes for the new Aspull Health and Well-being Centre on the Aspull microsite.”
A key part of the scheme is the legacy it will leave for the village, both with its design and with landscaping around the site, including a community orchard with wildflowers at the front of the building for all to use.
The centre will contain multi-purpose spaces that are welcoming to all, as well as improved staff facilities.
The internal structure is now in place, shaping a new home for the surgery, with roof construction materials expected to be installed in the coming weeks.
OneMedical Property design team has worked closely with Aspull Surgery, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Wigan Council and NHS Wigan Borough CCG to create a building that meets the needs of the whole community.
The new hub is expected to open early next year.