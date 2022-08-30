Wigan charity forced to shut shop after attempted break-in
A Wigan charity caring for terminally ill patients and their families has been forced to temporarily close the doors of one of its shops due to an attempted break-in.
Would-be burglars tried to get into the shop on High Street, Golborne, through automatic shutters while it was closed over the bank holiday weekend.
When volunteers arrived to start work on Tuesday morning, they discovered they could not get the key into the shutters to open them.
The charity has had to keep the shop closed on Tuesday while someone looks at the damage to assess whether it can be repaired or if the shutters need to be replaced.
A post on the hospice’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning said: “Please note our Golborne shop will be closed for at least today due to an attempted break-in.
"Fortunately they did not get past the shutters and nothing was taken.”
It is a real blow, as it means the charity is not able to raise money to help care for its patients.
Volunteer co-ordinator Jen Naylor said: “It’s a hub of the community in Golborne and we know people will miss it, especially in the week before the kids go back to school as second-hand school uniforms have been selling well in the last few weeks.
“It’s really disappointing as every day the shop is closed we are losing money.”
The hospice is based in Hindley and has shops across the borough, as well as online, to help fund the vital care it provides for patients at the end of their lives and support for their loved ones.