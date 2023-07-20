Consultants on the picket line outside Wigan Infirmary in national pay dispute
Senior doctors – some still wearing their scrubs – walked out of Wigan’s hospitals to begin 48 hours of industrial action.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
They formed a picket line and carried placards outside Wigan Infirmary on Thursday morning, as part of a national strike in a dispute with the Government over pay.
Bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said “robust plans” were in place to minimise disruption, but urged people across the borough to help by only turning to hospital services if necessary.