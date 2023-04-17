The spring vaccination programme launched earlier this month, with roving vaccination teams initially taking the latest dose of the Covid-19 vaccine out to people who are housebound and those living in care homes for older adults.

From today (Monday), people aged 75 and over, and those with weakened immune systems, can attend appointments booked through the National Booking Service or on the NHS App.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 800,000 of those most at-risk of becoming ill with Covid-19, including people 75 and over and those with weakened immune systems, are eligible for the spring dose in the region.

The spring vaccination programme launched earlier this month

The NHS in the north-west is urging those who have yet to book their appointment for the spring booster dose to come forward and get the protection as soon as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joyce Rushton, 90, a care home resident who was one of the first in the region to receive the spring booster earlier this month, said: “I’m very pleased to have had the injection, because I think it’s so important to be protected against Covid-19.

“I’ve had it twice myself, so I know how important it is.”

This latest phase of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme is the first time that millions across the country will be sent their initial invitations through the NHS App and use the app to book their appointment, as the NHS continues to expand its technological capabilities. Text messages and letters will also be sent to those without the app or not actively using it.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, regional director for commissioning and senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 vaccination programme at NHS England – North West, said: “The NHS is ensuring that the most vulnerable people in our communities are protected from Covid-19 in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we have already begun to take the vaccine into care homes, NHS staff and volunteers will also be offering the spring vaccine at more than 300 vaccination sites across the North West from this week, to boost protection.

“I would urge anyone who is 75 and over, or has a weakened immune system and is eligible for a spring booster dose to book an appointment on the National Booking Service or on the NHS App as soon as they can.”

Those who are invited for a spring booster dose should ensure that their appointment is scheduled at least three months from their last dose.

The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer of first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone who was aged 5 on or before August 31 2022 will also end after that date, following recent advice from the JCVI. After June 30, the NHS offer will become more targeted to those at increased risk, usually during seasonal campaigns.

For more information about the spring vaccine, visit: Covid-19 vaccination – NHS (www.nhs.uk)