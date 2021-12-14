Is the 'Omicron tidal wave' yet to hit Wigan? These are the 19 neighbourhoods where Covid cases have DECLINED week on week

Nineteen out of 29 areas of Wigan have seen a decrease in Covid cases in the latest ONS figures - as fears grow that a 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections has yet to hit the borough.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:29 pm
Have your had your booster jab?

Just 10 neighbourhoods saw an increase to the week ending December 7.

Abram - 27 cases. Down by 1

Wigan Central - 33 cases. Down by 1
Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 31 cases. Down by 1
Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall - 21 cases. Down by 4
Marsh Green - 40 cases. Down by 5
Standish South - 33 cases. Down by 6
Wigan South - 30 cases. Down by 6
Up Holland - 30 cases. Down by 6
Platt Bridge and Spring View - 29 cases. Down by 7
Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge - 27 cases. Down by 10
Ashton West - 26 cases. Down by 10
Hindley Green - 30 cases. Down by 10
Pemberton North - 33 cases. Down by 11
Ashton North - 36 cases. Down by 12
Billinge - 30 cases. Down by 12
Hindley West - 31 cases. Down by 15
Winstanley - 34 cases. Down by 18
Pemberton South - 22 cases. Down by 19
Orrell - 66 cases. Down by 26
WiganOmicronONS figures