Job centre in Wigan closed after Covid-19 outbreak

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed that a "circuit-breaker" closure has been put in place at the Jobcentre Plus.

Local reports suggested there have been a number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jobcentre Plus at Brocol House on King Street

The department said the building is being given a deep clean in line with Government guidance.

The Jobcentre Plus will reopen on Monday May 17.

In the mean time, services will be provided virtually or face-to-face in nearby local Jobcentres for vulnerable service users.

A DWP spokesperson said: "We take the safety of our customers and staff very seriously.

"We are in contact with them to make sure they are up to date with the latest health guidance."