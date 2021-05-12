People aged 38 to 39 can book Covid vaccinations from Thursday

NHS sources told the PA news agency that the vaccine rollout will continue to younger age groups, with the aim of giving all adults at least once dose by the end of July.

People under 40 are being offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 35.6 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given in the UK, with a further 18 million second doses.

More details on booking vaccinations are expected later on Wednesday.