The full list of walk-in clinics in Wigan borough for people to get the Covid-19 vaccination

Anyone aged 18 and over can access the first Pfizer vaccine at clinics being held in Wigan Hindley and Leigh over the coming week.

The schedule is: Friday, June 25 from 4pm to 8pm at Leigh Leisure Centre; Sunday, June 27 from 9am to 1pm at Robin Park Leisure Centre; Monday, June 28 from 4pm to 8pm at Leigh Leisure Centre; Tuesday, June 29 from 9am to 12.30pm at Robin Park Leisure Centre; Thursday, July 1 from 4pm to 8pm at St Peter's Pavilion; and Friday, July 2 from 9am to 12.30pm at Robin Park Leisure Centre .

Two sessions will be held on Saturday, July 3 - from 8.30am to 1.30pm at St Peter's Pavilion and from 9am to 2pm at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk-in clinics are also being held for people to get their second dose of the vaccine at the Hollowood vaccination centre, on Mesnes Street, from Monday, June 28 to Wednesday, June 30.

Clinics will be running from 8am to 11.30am and from 1pm to 8pm each day.

It is a walk-in service for people who had their first dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine eight weeks ago and now require the second jab.

Anyone who prefers to book an appointment in advance can do so by calling 01942 807780.

Pharmacist Sunil Patel at Hollowood vaccination centre