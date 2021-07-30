These are the areas of Wigan where Covid cases have gone down in the most recent ONS calculations

Here are the eight areas, figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) are from July 14 to July 21.

Images are used for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

You can see the other areas of Wigan and by how many cases they have increased here.

1. Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge - 26 cases. Down by 1 Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Golborne - 84 cases. Down by 2 Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Billinge - 28 cases. Down by 3 Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Standish North - 38 cases. Down by 3 Photo: Google Buy photo