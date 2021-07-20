Walk-in clinics for Covid-19 vaccines across the borough

Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) put on social media on Tuesday that there are a number of walk-in clinics for the first dose of the Pfizer jab this week.

Residents can head to Robin Park Leisure Centre between 3.45pm and 7.45pm or Leigh Leisure Centre between 4pm and 8pm today (Tuesday), Wednesday or Thursday.

And on Saturday first doses of the Pfizer jab will be available at Robin Park Leisure Centre or Leigh Leisure Centre between 9am and 1.30pm.

Appointments do not need to be booked for any of these clinics.

Residents can just walk up and doses will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The CCG also issued a reminder about second doses on social media on Tuesday.

Walk-in clinics are taking place at Robin Park Leisure Centre this week

Second vaccinations, whether of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca/Oxford jab, are currently being issued eight weeks after the first dose.

Wiganers will be contacted after around eight weeks by text or phone to book their second appointment, the CCG said.

Alternatively, residents can ring the booking team on 01942 807780.

Anyone who booked through the national website should already have selected a date or time for their second dose.

Residents who have been to previous walk-in clinics in Wigan, Hindley or Leigh will be contacted after eight weeks for second appointments.