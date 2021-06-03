Wigan has second-highest Covid-19 case rate in Greater Manchester for over-60s

The latest weekly tracker produced by Wigan Council shows there were 261 new cases of Covid-19 identified between May 22 and May 28.

This gives a rate of 79.4 cases per 100,000 people.

However, the weekly incidence rate for over-60s in the borough is 27, which is the second-highest in the city-region.

Wigan's figure is slightly higher than the North West average of 79 cases per 100,000 residents and some way higher than the England average of 30.7 per 100,000 people.

Across the borough the latest week of data, which runs from May 21 to May 27, there were four out of 25 wards where either zero, one or two cases were recorded.

Astley Mosley Common had the highest rate of cases for the latest week, with Leigh West having the next-biggest figure.

Atherleigh, Wigan West, Leigh West and Astley Mosley Common saw the highest increases from the previous week.

There were 23 cases recorded in Astley Mosley Common and 29 in Leigh West.

As of June 1, there were five Covid-positive patients in Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust hospitals.

No deaths mentioning Covid-19 on the certificate were registered in the borough in the latest week of data, which ended on May 21.

As of that date, there have been 1007 deaths registered for Wigan residents that mention Covid-19.

Of those, 81 per cent occurred in hospital, with 13 per cent in care homes and four per cent at home.

As of June 2, local tracing teams had successfully managed 93 per cent of all contacts in the cases escalated to them.