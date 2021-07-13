Wigan mapped
Wigan mapped

Wigan mapped: See how many cases of Covid there are where you live and if numbers are falling or rising

Covid cases are fluctuating across Wigan but the majority of areas are showing an increase in numbers.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:13 pm

Out of 28 areas mapped, only seven showed a decrease in cases with one showing no change in the week ending July 7.

The figures come from the ONS website, which can be found here.

Images are used for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Hindley Green - 46 cases, down by 11

Ince - 45 cases, down by 9

Pemberton South - 32 cases, down by 5

Hindley East - 45 cases, down by 5

