Wigan mapped: See how many cases of Covid there are where you live and if numbers are falling or rising
Covid cases are fluctuating across Wigan but the majority of areas are showing an increase in numbers.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:10 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:13 pm
Out of 28 areas mapped, only seven showed a decrease in cases with one showing no change in the week ending July 7.
