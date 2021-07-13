Wigan mapped: See how many cases of Covid there are where you live and if numbers are falling or rising

Out of 28 areas mapped, only seven showed a decrease in cases with one showing no change in the week ending July 7.

The figures come from the ONS website, which can be found here.

Images are used for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Hindley Green - 46 cases, down by 11

2. Ince - 45 cases, down by 9

3. Pemberton South - 32 cases, down by 5

4. Hindley East - 45 cases, down by 5