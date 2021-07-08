Wigan vaccine centre offering walk-in 1st and 2nd jabs today
A Wigan pharmacy is providing Covid-19 vaccines today without the need for an appointment.
The Hollowood Vaccination Centre in Wigan Town centre will be offering both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine between 8am - 11.30am and 1pm - 8pm.
No booking is necessary, but these supplies are strictly limited so are only offered until they run out.
Any resident over the age of 18 is eligible, as long as it is either their first jab or if they had their first dose at least 8-12 weeks ago.
Address: 13 Mesnes Street, Wigan, WN1 1QP.
