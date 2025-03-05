A not-for-profit organisation offering counselling and well-being services is now able to help more people after moving into a new premises in Wigan town centre.

Emotional Well-being Group (EWG) was set up by experienced counsellors Anna Palin-Swift and her mum Stephanie Palin, who both previously worked with relationship counselling service Relate and were looking to operate their own service when the pandemic began.

It offers low-cost counselling for young people, adults and couples, with sessions costing £15 to £20 depending on affordability, as well as free well-being sessions and a live chat service providing mental health support online on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Director Anna Palin-Swift at Emotional Well-being Group's new premises on Market Street, Wigan

The organisation has grown from strength to strength in the past few years and has now expanded with a move from Bishopgate into new premises on Market Street, in Wigan town centre.

Mrs Palin-Swift said: “We started to get oversubscribed in our original building. Because we are working with quite a lot of people – young people, adults and couples, and we are also offering quite a lot of well-being projects like peer support and creative well-being sessions – we got to the stage where we needed to expand.

"Adult social care were able to help us and we have got a new building in the town centre. We are now renting two upper floors above the old Crofters. We now have eight counselling rooms and a nice big well-being room. It’s also meant we have been able to do some extra projects.

"Wigan Council, through their community fund, have given us some funding to kit out our rooms, so we have creative tools and a projector, so we can do work across the year with other services as well as by ourselves.”

Steph Palin, Anna Palin-Swift and Claire Duchateau from Emotional Well-being Group

The move means EWG has double the amount of space it previously had, so there are more counsellors and more people can get support.

Mrs Palin-Swift said she believes early intervention is vital and the counsellors work flexibly so people can be seen within a couple of weeks, rather than being placed onto a long waiting list.

There are also more opportunities for couples to attend together for relationship support in the new premises and in future there could be more well-being sessions for young people.

EWG is planning to offer monthly taster sessions, where people can learn about different types of support on offer and find out if it is for them.

This could be mindfulness sessions or yoga therapy sessions, for example, with the first one named Your Body Is Your Anchor looking at mindfulness in relation to the body.

Mrs Palin-Swift said: “We were offering a peer support group, but we found there were a lot of people who couldn’t attend a weekly group or it didn’t work for them. Well-being sessions are more like one-off events, but they can try different types of therapy and self-care, which they might want to move forward with. We will be working with local providers or community groups who offer more of that support and working in partnership.”

EWG is also offering some of its rooms to be booked by local counsellors at a reduced rate to support their work.

To find out more about EWG or book onto one of the taster sessions, go to ewgcounselling.co.uk.