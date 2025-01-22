Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fit dad Matt Bowman and his teenage son Bailey began their 2025 with a bang - and a crunch - by challenging themselves to a month of sit-ups and press-ups to raise money for their local children’s hospice, Derian House.

Since January 1 Wigan maintenance company employee Matt, 37, has been completing 150 sit-ups and 150 press-ups every single day – which will amount to 4,650 sit-ups and 4,650 press-ups by the end of the month.

Bailey, 15, is joining him with a goal of 50 sit-ups and 50 press-ups per day, totalling 1,550 of each by January 31.

Bailey said: “I am really enjoying this challenge and feel myself getting stronger. I love going to the gym with my dad although sometimes I cannot get up at 5am like him so I go later on or I do them at home.”

“The challenge is going really well so far,” said Matt, 37, who is Co-op Account Manager at Wigan-based Link Contracting.

“I first heard about Derian House at work. I know the charity means a lot to Link Contracting as all the staff are always looking at new ways to support the charity.

"Bailey wanted to set himself a gym challenge and my first thought was to tie it in with Derian House. That’s why we decided to make it as difficult as possible for ourselves.”

Link Contracting has supported Chorley-based Derian House since 2021, in that time raising an incredible £37,144.54.

“I have been doing all my sit-ups and press-ups at my local gym, and Bailey has shared his between the gym and home,” continued Matt.

“We are both on target so far. I am enjoying the challenge and doing something different within the gym. The first few days were tough, my body was aching and it was hard still having to push through 300 more exercises being slightly sore. But we will push through all barriers to ensure we get to that last day with all we set out to achieve.

“When we complete the challenge, I think we will feel proud of ourselves. Especially doing this together as a dad and lad. I think we will also be proud that this challenge has raised some money for an excellent charity – Derian house.”

Ellie Smith, community fund-raiser at Derian House, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Matt and Bailey for taking on this challenge to raise vital funds for Derian House.

"Their dedication and hard work will make a real difference to the families we support. We’re cheering them on every crunch of the way!”

Donate to Matt and Bailey’s fitness challenge: https://www.justgiving.com/page/matt-bowman-1732540848168