Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were smiles and tears as a group of army friends completed a risqué challenge in memory of two much-missed Wiganers.

Jordan Swain, 26, has lost two siblings to suspected suicide in less than a year and organised a major fund-raiser in aid of charities which help people with mental health issues.

And just to make the sponsored hike from Southport to Wigan more eye-catching Jordan and his pals only wore brightly coloured and skimpy swimming trunks – otherwise known as “budgie smugglers” to complete the mission!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scantily-clad Jordan Swain and friends complete their charity challenge

Jordan, who admits that he has had his own mental health battles while serving in the army, wanted to raise the profile of organisations that can support people harbouring suicidal thoughts and also raise money for them.

It came after the death of his 25-year-old foster brother David Ball in October and then his foster sister Zoe Winstanley in April, a week before her 22nd birthday. Both, tragically, were found hanged and left young children behind.

Jordan, who lives in Poolstock, says that both of them had outwardly appeared OK and must have been “suffering in silence” without seeking help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father of four David had held down a number of jobs, including rubbish removals and working for an undertaker, while Zoe was a carer.

Jordain Swain and his friends at Southport for the start of the budgie smugglers hike to Wigan

On announcing the 20-mile hike, Jordan said: “Suicide is a silent killer and both my brother and sister were suffering in silence.

"Both of them I saw shortly before they died and you would not have guessed there was anything wrong.

“It is utterly tragic that they didn’t seek help. There are organisations out there that could have given them support and steered them away from doing what they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have suffered with mental health issues myself. Being in the armed forces and away from home for long spells can cause that.

"I have also seen some of the most physically strong men I know crumble to their knees through mental ill health and I’m wanting to help bring awareness to this.”

And so Jordan and several friends from the 1st battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment took part in the charity walk, happily in fine weather.

Afterwards Jordan said: “It was a class day; it went really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A massive thank you to every single person who shared, donated or even sent a message with the warm messages that kept the fuel burning inside me to do this charity event.

“This is just the start and there will be more to come from me and the boys!”

To make a donation visit Jordan's GoFundMe page.

He added: “No-one deserves to suffer alone and in silence. There will always be someone willing to listen to you: please remember that! It’s OK not to be OK.”

If you need someone to talk to, The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123. Alternatively email [email protected].