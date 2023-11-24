Days of action planned to highlight Wigan Council’s dedication to tackling domestic abuse

Wigan Council will support campaigns across the borough to end gender-based violence and reaffirm commitment to the Love Is Not Abuse movement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority will encourage everyone to mark White Ribbon Day on Saturday November 25 and the 16 days of action that follows. During which both Wigan and Leigh town halls will be lit up red.

Key information will be shared, to raise awareness of domestic abuse (DA) and its red flag behaviours, as well as the support services that can be accessed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from DIAS and Wigan Council gather to mark the beginning of 16 days of action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paula Wakefield, lead member for equality and domestic abuse, said: “White Ribbon Day is an important date in our calendar and places this subject in the spotlight on a regional and national scale.

“Its aims run parallel with our own Love Is Not Abuse campaign, which has made a real impact since launching in 2021. We’re keen to re-share its key messages again and not lose any momentum.”

The award winning campaign Love Is Not Abuse was developed alongside victims, designed to highlight the warning signs of domestic abuse. Furthermore it encourages others to seek help from a range of services borough wide.

As part of the partnership with the Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse service, a dedicated helpline was set up in 2020 and the partnership continues to take over 150 calls each week. Last year alone the service supported 825 clients get the help they needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is available for victims, family and friends who may have concerns about a loved one and professionals seeking advice.

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “There is a role to play for everyone in helping to end domestic abuse by raising awareness of the support available that will help many affected by DA.

“We want to encourage people to be aware of friends and neighbours in their community and come together to try to end domestic abuse.”

For more information about Wigan Council’s Love Is Not Abuse campaign and domestic abuse support services, visit: www.wigan.gov.uk/domesticabuse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse helpline is available at 01942 311365.