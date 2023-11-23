Wigan mum’s Lapland holiday plans ‘ruined’ by cruel thieves
The woman took to social media after the incident, which took place in Winstanley yesterday (Tuesday) morning. It is understood it occurred in Dereham Way/Melrose Drive.
The post read: “What should have been one of the most exciting mornings ready to give my kids the best memories in Lapland have turned into a nightmare!!
"Our suitcases have been stolen out of my mums boot in Winstanley! We work tirelessly as a family for some scum bags to come along and just help themselves! Hundreds and hundreds of pounds worth of ski clothes!!! Absolutely vile!!!
"Please can my Winstanley friends near Dereham/Melrose check any cctv/ring door bells etc and let me know if they have any footage.”
The post attracted many dozens of replies from people expressing their shock and sympathy.
One said: “Hope Karma does her thing on the people responsible. Hope you and the children are ok.”
Another said: “I am absolutely devastated for you and your family, hope you’re ok.”
And another said: “Oh no how dreadful I’m so sorry I know how excited you were.”
GMP have been approached for comment.