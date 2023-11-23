News you can trust since 1853
Wigan mum’s Lapland holiday plans ‘ruined’ by cruel thieves

A Wigan mum spoke of her “nightmare” after her holiday to Lapland was ruined by thieves.
By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
The woman took to social media after the incident, which took place in Winstanley yesterday (Tuesday) morning. It is understood it occurred in Dereham Way/Melrose Drive.

The post read: “What should have been one of the most exciting mornings ready to give my kids the best memories in Lapland have turned into a nightmare!!

The theft took place in the Dereham Way / Melrose Drive area of Winstanley, WiganThe theft took place in the Dereham Way / Melrose Drive area of Winstanley, Wigan
"Our suitcases have been stolen out of my mums boot in Winstanley! We work tirelessly as a family for some scum bags to come along and just help themselves! Hundreds and hundreds of pounds worth of ski clothes!!! Absolutely vile!!!

"Please can my Winstanley friends near Dereham/Melrose check any cctv/ring door bells etc and let me know if they have any footage.”

The post attracted many dozens of replies from people expressing their shock and sympathy.

One said: “Hope Karma does her thing on the people responsible. Hope you and the children are ok.”

Another said: “I am absolutely devastated for you and your family, hope you’re ok.”

And another said: “Oh no how dreadful I’m so sorry I know how excited you were.”

GMP have been approached for comment.