News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Dementia tour bus rolls up in Wigan to spread awareness of condition

A care home in Wigan laid on a Dementia Tour Bus to provide an eye-opening experience.
By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Norley Hall Care Home, part of the family-run and award-winning Millennium Care Group, hired the bus to provide staff, residents, loved ones and those in their community a chance to experience what symptoms of the condition are like.

The method, which is scientifically and medically proven, allows people to enter the world of a person living with dementia to gain a better understanding. It also highlights simple changes that can be made to improve the lives of people with the illness.

Read More
This is the moment a robbery suspect is arrested during a crime crackdown at Wig...
The dementia tour bus which will give an insight to living with the condiitonThe dementia tour bus which will give an insight to living with the condiiton
The dementia tour bus which will give an insight to living with the condiiton
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home’s activity coordinator Julia Entwistle said: “I think it’s been an incredible activity showing people a whole new perspective around dementia. I noted a lot of families who could go on the bus expressed that they had learnt so much from the experience.

“Some families were moved to tears because they recognised the struggle their loved ones go through every day”

Kathryn Rimmer, Home Manager at the home, said: “I think the bus is a real eye-opener and puts us in the shoes of our residents who live with dementia every day. We can only emphasise with the challenges they have. It gives us an insightful perspective on the condition.

“The feedback received from staff and families was great and they’d highly recommend the experience. It heightens people’s awareness and helps them understand how best to approach different situations effectively.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Research from the NHS states that 438,213 patients had a recorded disgnosis of dementia on February 2023, an increase of more than 6,000 since January 31.

Learn more about Norley Hall Care Home here, and learn more about the Dementia Tour Bus here.

Related topics:DementiaWiganNHS