The Wigan Council initiative will see two sites established in Wigan’s Mesnes Playing Field and Leigh’s Lilford Park.

The third anniversary of the initial lockdown recently took place and works will be scheduled for the new sites to be ready to host events at that time next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announced in 2021, the local authority held a consultation on the proposals to ensure residents have dedicated spaces to remind themselves of sacrifices that were made during this time and to remember those no longer with us.

The remembrance sites will give residents a space acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions made during the pandemic.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council said: “This is an important project for all of us and we remain grateful to those who contributed to the consultation.

“The desire to have opportunities for quiet reflection, incorporating our collective experiences through the pandemic came through loud and clear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The designs include accessible memorial areas encircled by landscaping features and floral displays, accompanied by rainbow-style seating areas that will include inspirational wording and refelctions.

There will also be space provided for visitors to leave messages and memory ‘keepsakes’. Fudning for the project has been provided by Wigan Council along with contributions from section 106 developer proceeds and the borough’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation.

In 2021, Wigan Council unveiled stars on Believe Square in Wigan and outside Leigh Town Hall honouring the contributions of NHS, health and social care staff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Molyneux said: “We are starting to see the plans taking shape with these designs, which have been informed by the feedback, and we hope that works can start very soon.