Wigan food hygiene ratings: the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency in February
A popular coffee shop has earned an improved hygiene mark.
Caffe Nero was given one star in December but has now been awarded five stars following a re-inspection.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from February.
Out of 105 inspections that month, 56 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Twenty venues earned a four, while 14 businesses earned a three.
Five eateries were awarded a two, while a further five establishments earned one star.
Out of Wigan’s 161 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 98 (61 per cent) have ratings of five.
None have been awarded zero stars.
Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Bap on Standishgate.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2023:
FIVE:
ABC Childcare- Charles Street, Ince, WN2 2AL
Bap- Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE
Bargain Booze- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes, WN3 5HW
Belly Buster- Private address
BJ’s Bingo- Ellesmere Street, Leigh, WN7 4LQ
Boujee Boxes- Jaxons Court, Hallgate, Wigan, WN1 1LR
Britannia Bridge Primary School- Winifred Street, Ince, WN3 4SD
Brooklands Childcare- Walmesley Road, Leigh, WN7 1XL
Buzz Bingo- Crompton Street, Wigan, WN1 1YP
Caffe Nero- Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE
Club 3000 Bingo- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan, WN5 0UJ
Co-Op- Church Lane, Lowton, WA3 2RZ
Co-Op Late Shop- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, WN3 5ND
Cocoa & Cake- Private address
Costa Coffee- Loire Drive, Robin Park, WN5 0UH
Costa Coffee (in Next store)- Loire Drive, Robin Park, WN5 0UH
Diamond Community Support Centre CIC- Diamond Club, Grey Road, Ashton, WN4 9QW
Franchise Catering at Gathurst Golf Club- Miles Lane, Shevington, WN6 8EW
Golden Fry- Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AN
Greenhalghs- Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE
Hollywood Bowl- Miry Lane, Wigan, WN3 4AG
Holts Arms- Crank Road, Billinge, WN5 7DT
Hutchinson Catering Ltd- St Cuthbert’s RC J&I Primary School- Thorburn Road, Wigan, WN5 9LW
Izzy’s Tea Room- Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AN
Kids Planet Leigh- Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 5DR
Kimbos Cakes- Private address
Lidl- Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, WN6 7NR
Little Foxes Wigan- Billinge Road, Highfield, WN3 6BL
Local Kitchen Aspull Holy Family RC J&I- Longfield Street, Aspull, WN2 1EL
Local Kitchen Ince CE Primary School- Charles Street, Ince, WN2 2AL
Local Kitchen RL Hughes Junior and Infant School- Mayfield Street, Ashton, WN4 9QL
Local Kitchen St John Fisher RC High- Baytree Road, Beech Hill, WN6 7RN
Local Kitchen St Stephens CE J&I School- Manchester Road, Tyldesley, M29 7BT
Lucky Star- Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL
Market 362- Manchester Road, Tyldesley, M29 7DY
McDonalds- Gower Street, Wigan, WN5 9AD
McDonalds Restaurants- Yew Tree Way, Stone Cross Park, Golborne, WA3 3JD
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd- Priestners Way, Leigh, WN7 5RZ
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd- Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4NB
Mellor Catering Services- Cansfield High- Old Road, Ashton, WN4 9TP
Millie Makes- Private address
Over the Rainbow Day Nursery- Violet Street, Ashton, WN4 9EE
Plantation Bar & Grill- Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR
Platt Bridge Community School- Rivington Avenue, Platt Bridge, WN2 5NG
Redwood House Children’s Nursery Ltd- Orrell Road, Orrell, WN5 8HJ
Run and Jump- Caroline Street, Wigan, WN3 4FN
Safe and Sound- Hardybutts, Scholes, WN1 3RZ
St John’s CE Playgroup- St John Street, Wigan, WN5 0DT
St Jude’s Preschool and Wraparound Care- Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, WN3 5XE
St Patricks RC Primary School- Hardybutts, Scholes, WN1 3RZ
Starbucks- Scot Lane, Wigan, WN5 0PS
Subway- Warrington Road, Wigan, WN3 6PF
The Buttery Sandwich Bar- Union Street, Leigh, WN7 1AT
The Little Green Platter Company- Church Street, Orrell, WN5 8TG
The Pretty Pink Parties- Fleet Street, Wigan, WN5 0DU
Yates Fish & Chip Shop- Warrington Road, Wigan, WN3 6QF
FOUR:
Best Friends Private Day Nursery & Pre-School- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M29 8RZ
Best One- Scholes, WN1 3SD
Canal House Day Nursery- Ball Street, Beech Hill, WN6 7TE
Dee Dee’s Family Cafe- Chapel Lane, Wigan, WN3 4HG
Don Mario- Beech Hill Avenue, WN6 7RP
Don Pino Restaurant- Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD
Firs Lane Off-Licence- Firs Lane, Leigh, WN7 4SU
Galloways- Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7PN
Gerrards Butchers Limited- Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DF
Hutchinson Catering Limited- St Maries RC J&I Primary- Avondale Street, Standish, WN6 0LF
I Care Group- Rosebridge Way, Ince, WN1 3DP
ISS Facility Services Education- Hawkley Hall High- Carr Lane, Wigan, WN3 5NY
ISS Facility Services Education- St Peters High- Howards Lane, Orrell, WN5 8NU
Ka Ho Chinese Takeaway- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley, M29 8BS
KFC- Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8HE
Leigh Miners Welfare Institute & Recreational Grounds Ltd- Kirkby Road, Leigh, WN7 1SL
McDonalds- Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UP
McDonalds- Parsonage Way, Leigh, WN7 5SJ
R&R Convenience- Thirlmere Street, Leigh, WN7 4DX
Standish Community Centre- Moody Street, Standish, WN6 0JY
The Childcare & Community Centres (Ashton & District)- Hilton Street, Ashton, WN4 8PD
The Talbot- Gadbury Fold, Atherton, M46 0GN
Tim’s La Mama Pizza Kebab House- High Street, Standish, WN6 0HA
Tom’s Pantry and Jims Kitchen- Poolstock, Wigan, WN3 5EZ
Woodlands Court Residential Home- Ash Lane, Aspull, WN2 1EZ
THREE:
Best Local- Firs Lane, Leigh, WN7 4TJ
Costcutter- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, WN6 8JP
Dawsons Astley- Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7BY
Deb’s Fish & Chips- Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7EA
La Mama Bar & Restaurant- High Street, Standish, WN6 0HA
Mayflower- Sale Lane, Tyldesley, M29 8PZ
Mellors Rose Bridge Academy- Holt Street, Ince, WN1 3HD
Primo Restaurant- Ashton, WN4 9AL
Rainbow- High Street, Standish, WN6 0HF
Sapore Italiano- Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE
Spoons Cafe/Deli- Woodhouse Drive, Wigan, WN6 7NT
The Olive Garden- Preston Road, Standish, WN6 0QD
The Robin Hood- St Helens Road, Leigh, WN7 3PA
Valetta Cafe- High Street, Standish, WN6 0HA
TWO:
Bamboo Deli.co- Private address
Foodzilla- Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DF
Hop & Hazelwood Ltd- Elliott Street, Tyldesely, M29 8FJ
McTucky’s Ltd- Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AN
Wigan’s Leo’s Ltd- Warrington Road, Abram, WN2 5RJ
ONE:
Mr Fish & Chips- Union Street, Leigh, WN7 1AT
Nutrisport- Great George Street, Wallgate, WN3 4DL
Six Six Three- Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SD
Sportsmans Deli- 3 Firs Lane, Leigh, WN7 4SA
Standish Tandoori- Pole Street, Standish, WN6 0HP