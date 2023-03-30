Caffe Nero was given one star in December but has now been awarded five stars following a re-inspection.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of 105 inspections that month, 56 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Some of the establishments to receive new hygiene ratings

Twenty venues earned a four, while 14 businesses earned a three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five eateries were awarded a two, while a further five establishments earned one star.

Out of Wigan’s 161 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 98 (61 per cent) have ratings of five.

None have been awarded zero stars.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Bap on Standishgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2023:

FIVE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABC Childcare- Charles Street, Ince, WN2 2AL

Bap- Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE

Bargain Booze- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes, WN3 5HW

Belly Buster- Private address

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BJ’s Bingo- Ellesmere Street, Leigh, WN7 4LQ

Boujee Boxes- Jaxons Court, Hallgate, Wigan, WN1 1LR

Britannia Bridge Primary School- Winifred Street, Ince, WN3 4SD

Brooklands Childcare- Walmesley Road, Leigh, WN7 1XL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buzz Bingo- Crompton Street, Wigan, WN1 1YP

Caffe Nero- Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UE

Club 3000 Bingo- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan, WN5 0UJ

Co-Op- Church Lane, Lowton, WA3 2RZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-Op Late Shop- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, WN3 5ND

Cocoa & Cake- Private address

Costa Coffee- Loire Drive, Robin Park, WN5 0UH

Costa Coffee (in Next store)- Loire Drive, Robin Park, WN5 0UH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamond Community Support Centre CIC- Diamond Club, Grey Road, Ashton, WN4 9QW

Franchise Catering at Gathurst Golf Club- Miles Lane, Shevington, WN6 8EW

Golden Fry- Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AN

Greenhalghs- Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollywood Bowl- Miry Lane, Wigan, WN3 4AG

Holts Arms- Crank Road, Billinge, WN5 7DT

Hutchinson Catering Ltd- St Cuthbert’s RC J&I Primary School- Thorburn Road, Wigan, WN5 9LW

Izzy’s Tea Room- Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids Planet Leigh- Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 5DR

Kimbos Cakes- Private address

Lidl- Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, WN6 7NR

Little Foxes Wigan- Billinge Road, Highfield, WN3 6BL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Kitchen Aspull Holy Family RC J&I- Longfield Street, Aspull, WN2 1EL

Local Kitchen Ince CE Primary School- Charles Street, Ince, WN2 2AL

Local Kitchen RL Hughes Junior and Infant School- Mayfield Street, Ashton, WN4 9QL

Local Kitchen St John Fisher RC High- Baytree Road, Beech Hill, WN6 7RN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Kitchen St Stephens CE J&I School- Manchester Road, Tyldesley, M29 7BT

Lucky Star- Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL

Market 362- Manchester Road, Tyldesley, M29 7DY

McDonalds- Gower Street, Wigan, WN5 9AD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonalds Restaurants- Yew Tree Way, Stone Cross Park, Golborne, WA3 3JD

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd- Priestners Way, Leigh, WN7 5RZ

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd- Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4NB

Mellor Catering Services- Cansfield High- Old Road, Ashton, WN4 9TP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millie Makes- Private address

Over the Rainbow Day Nursery- Violet Street, Ashton, WN4 9EE

Plantation Bar & Grill- Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9AR

Platt Bridge Community School- Rivington Avenue, Platt Bridge, WN2 5NG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redwood House Children’s Nursery Ltd- Orrell Road, Orrell, WN5 8HJ

Run and Jump- Caroline Street, Wigan, WN3 4FN

Safe and Sound- Hardybutts, Scholes, WN1 3RZ

St John’s CE Playgroup- St John Street, Wigan, WN5 0DT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Jude’s Preschool and Wraparound Care- Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, WN3 5XE

St Patricks RC Primary School- Hardybutts, Scholes, WN1 3RZ

Starbucks- Scot Lane, Wigan, WN5 0PS

Subway- Warrington Road, Wigan, WN3 6PF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Buttery Sandwich Bar- Union Street, Leigh, WN7 1AT

The Little Green Platter Company- Church Street, Orrell, WN5 8TG

The Pretty Pink Parties- Fleet Street, Wigan, WN5 0DU

Yates Fish & Chip Shop- Warrington Road, Wigan, WN3 6QF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FOUR:

Best Friends Private Day Nursery & Pre-School- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley, M29 8RZ

Best One- Scholes, WN1 3SD

Canal House Day Nursery- Ball Street, Beech Hill, WN6 7TE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dee Dee’s Family Cafe- Chapel Lane, Wigan, WN3 4HG

Don Mario- Beech Hill Avenue, WN6 7RP

Don Pino Restaurant- Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD

Firs Lane Off-Licence- Firs Lane, Leigh, WN7 4SU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galloways- Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7PN

Gerrards Butchers Limited- Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DF

Hutchinson Catering Limited- St Maries RC J&I Primary- Avondale Street, Standish, WN6 0LF

I Care Group- Rosebridge Way, Ince, WN1 3DP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ISS Facility Services Education- Hawkley Hall High- Carr Lane, Wigan, WN3 5NY

ISS Facility Services Education- St Peters High- Howards Lane, Orrell, WN5 8NU

Ka Ho Chinese Takeaway- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley, M29 8BS

KFC- Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8HE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Miners Welfare Institute & Recreational Grounds Ltd- Kirkby Road, Leigh, WN7 1SL

McDonalds- Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UP

McDonalds- Parsonage Way, Leigh, WN7 5SJ

R&R Convenience- Thirlmere Street, Leigh, WN7 4DX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standish Community Centre- Moody Street, Standish, WN6 0JY

The Childcare & Community Centres (Ashton & District)- Hilton Street, Ashton, WN4 8PD

The Talbot- Gadbury Fold, Atherton, M46 0GN

Tim’s La Mama Pizza Kebab House- High Street, Standish, WN6 0HA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom’s Pantry and Jims Kitchen- Poolstock, Wigan, WN3 5EZ

Woodlands Court Residential Home- Ash Lane, Aspull, WN2 1EZ

THREE:

Best Local- Firs Lane, Leigh, WN7 4TJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costcutter- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, WN6 8JP

Dawsons Astley- Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7BY

Deb’s Fish & Chips- Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7EA

La Mama Bar & Restaurant- High Street, Standish, WN6 0HA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayflower- Sale Lane, Tyldesley, M29 8PZ

Mellors Rose Bridge Academy- Holt Street, Ince, WN1 3HD

Primo Restaurant- Ashton, WN4 9AL

Rainbow- High Street, Standish, WN6 0HF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sapore Italiano- Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE

Spoons Cafe/Deli- Woodhouse Drive, Wigan, WN6 7NT

The Olive Garden- Preston Road, Standish, WN6 0QD

The Robin Hood- St Helens Road, Leigh, WN7 3PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valetta Cafe- High Street, Standish, WN6 0HA

TWO:

Bamboo Deli.co- Private address

Foodzilla- Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hop & Hazelwood Ltd- Elliott Street, Tyldesely, M29 8FJ

McTucky’s Ltd- Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AN

Wigan’s Leo’s Ltd- Warrington Road, Abram, WN2 5RJ

ONE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fish & Chips- Union Street, Leigh, WN7 1AT

Nutrisport- Great George Street, Wallgate, WN3 4DL

Six Six Three- Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SD

Sportsmans Deli- 3 Firs Lane, Leigh, WN7 4SA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad