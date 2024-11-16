Disability employment gap in Wigan widens
This revelation comes as new figures show almost half of disabled people across Britain remain out of work.
The charity Disability Rights UK called for a total rethink of the benefits system, which it says "demonises" rather than supports disabled people seeking work.
Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show there were 63,797 disabled people living in Wigan as of March, with 41 per cent of them in employment.
Among people without disabilities, the employment rate was 82 per cent, meaning the disability employment gap was 41 percentage points.
The year before, this was 28 percentage points.
Nationally, there were over 9.8 million disabled people in Great Britain, with 55 per cent of them in employment.
This has increased from 44 per cent a decade ago but has stagnated over the last five years.
In Wigan the disability employment rate has decreased by 26 per cent since last year.
James Taylor, executive director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, called the lack of progress "unacceptable".
"The disability employment gap has barely shifted in a decade," he said.
"Huge numbers of disabled people want to work but are denied the opportunity, because of barriers like employers’ negative attitudes and inflexible working practices.
"Punitive measures like cutting benefits and increasing conditionality don’t help disabled people get into work. What we need is investment in localised, tailored, flexible employment support for disabled people."
Ken Butler from charity Disability Rights UK said disabled people are excluded from employment by "barriers to adequate housing, social care and healthcare".
He added: "For the Government to want to make progress on closing the disability employment gap, it must start by changing the approach to social security from punitive to supportive.
"There is no evidence that benefit sanctions work for disabled people, there is plenty of evidence about the negative impact they have."
To reduce the disability employment gap, Mr Butler said the Government must tackle all systemic barriers and not "force disabled people into unsafe, unsustainable, and often exploitative work".
