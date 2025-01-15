Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan residents are being reminded to take steps now to protect their health and treat illness as cases of flu and other winter illnesses including Covid, RSV and norovirus continue to rise.

GP Dr Paula Cowan, who is also Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS England - North West, recommends people stock up their medicine cabinets with home remedies for coughs, colds, flu and upset stomachs – and seek health advice early if they become unwell to avoid becoming more seriously ill.

According to the latest available data, there were 4,863 people in hospital with flu in the North West during the week ending January 5 compared to 3,800 the week before: a 27.9 per cent increase.

Cases of Covid, RSV and norovirus have also continued to be high.

If you have flu, think carefully about where to go for help and "leave A&E for those who really need it.”

With flu cases expected to peak within the next one to two weeks, Dr Cowan has reminded the public to consider whether their symptoms could be treated at home or by seeking advice from a pharmacist or NHS 111, ensuring NHS services remain available for those with life threatening and serious conditions.

She said: “Self-care involves individuals managing minor health concerns independently, using local pharmacies and NHS online services. This approach ensures critical NHS services remain accessible to those with serious health conditions.

“Winter is always a challenging time for the NHS, but together, we can make a difference. Please think carefully about where to go for help and leave A&E for those who really need it.

“While most minor illnesses can be managed at home, it is important to know when to seek help. When feeling worse it is important to get help sooner before it leads to serious illness that ultimately needs an admission.

"If you’re worried about your symptoms or those of a loved one, use NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 for advice. In an emergency, always call 999 or visit your nearest A&E department.”

For common conditions like colds, sore throats, upset stomachs, or minor cuts and sprains, self-care is often the best option. Having essential items on hand can help you manage minor illnesses at home, avoiding unnecessary trips to GPs or emergency departments.

Consider stocking your medicine cabinet with:

Ibuprofen and paracetamol for pain relief;

Cold and flu remedies, throat lozenges, and hydration salts;

Antihistamines and basic first aid items like plasters and antiseptic cream.

Most of these items can be easily purchased at a local pharmacy or supermarket. Remember to check the expiry dates and replace any out-of-date items.

There are other healthcare options, including pharmacies where highly trained pharmacists can offer advice on minor ailments without an appointment.

Pharmacists can assess and treat patients for seven common conditions: sinusitis, sore throat, earache for ages one to 17, infected insect bite, impetigo, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women (under the age of 65). If appropriate the pharmacist can provide medication without the need for a GP appointment or prescription.

NHS 111 is also available 24/7 and can guide you to the right service for your needs, including arranging out-of-hours GP appointments if necessary.

The NHS website provides an A to Z guide for managing most conditions at www.nhs.uk. For children’s symptoms, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital NHS Trust has developed an online symptom checker for children.